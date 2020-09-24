Judges slam Andile Lungisa over assault case comments

Some of SA's top judges have demanded a retraction of remarks made by former ANC youth league leader Andile Lungisa that his case was unfairly decided because of political pressure and affiliation.

Lungisa is currently serving a two-year sentence in the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, after being convicted of assault. This comes after a 2016 incident in which he smashed a glass water jug over a DA councilor's head during a heated council meeting.

He is awaiting a court's decision on his bail application pending an application for leave to appeal his sentence filed at the Constitutional Court. A decision is expected by Friday.

“These allusive and false remarks, which undermine the integrity of the judiciary and judicial independence and constitute contempt of court and crimen injuria offences, are reported to have been made when Mr Lungisa handed himself over to authorities at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth to begin serving his two-year sentence following a conviction on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” read a statement from the office of the chief justice.