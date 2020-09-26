DA North West leader to step down from position, but remains blue

DA North West leader Joe McGluwa will not seek re-election for another term when the party elects provincial leaders later this year.

McGluwa announced on Friday that while he has taken a decision not to seek re-election, he will remain a DA member.

The party is due for an elective conference in November this year.

“I have served a term as deputy leader and two terms as provincial leader. I believe the time has come to hand over the reins of leadership in North West,” he said.

“I don’t want to become a [Robert] Mugabe in the organisation,” he added.

McGluwa described the years he spent in DA leadership positions as “an absolute honour and privilege”.

“I will remain a loyal cadre of the organisation,” he said. He will also keep his parliamentary seat.

“I will continue to serve the DA for as long as I am able too. I will not go to Harvard and never come back. I will not take a sabbatical and never come back,” he said, in an obvious dig at other DA leaders who left the party citing studies.