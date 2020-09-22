Co-accused threatened me, says Julies murder suspect
Caylene Whiteboy, the Eldorado Park police officer who is accused of firing the shot that killed Nateniel Julies, has told the court that she has received death threats from her co-accused.
She told the court on Tuesday that Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane has threatened her if she failed to tailor her statement on the teen’s death to prefer his preferred version.
This explosive allegation was made in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto, where Ndyalvane, Whiteboy and Foster Netshiongolo face charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.
In an affidavit read out by her lawyer, Jeff Maluleke during her bail application, Whiteboy alleged that she received death threats from Ndyalvane warning her of what would happen if she told the truth about what transpired the night Julies was murdered.
“I received... a threatening statement [to my phone] from applicant number one indicating that is what she must tell the law and if she doesn’t comply he will kill her,” she said in her affidavit.
Whiteboy further said Ndyalvane offered to pay her legal services if she tailored her evidence to suit what he prefers.
“I have also received death threats from the community and reported it to my station commander but nothing has been done,” she said.
In her affidavit, Whiteboy said she did not intentionally cause the death of Julies.
“Earlier that evening I used the same shotgun to disperse a crowd in Freedom Park and the firearm had rubber bullets. Unbeknownst to me, the same firearm was loaded with live ammunition when I fired to scare the deceased later on,” she said.
Whiteboy’s lawyer further clarified that she believes that she was framed by Ndyalvane.
“The accused realised the force of the gun and she became hysterical. She asked why she was given firearm that was loaded with live rounds,” Maluleke said.
He further told the court that there were strenuous effort to manufacture evidence against Whiteboy.
“She refused but complied after the incident. When she asked Scorpion what ammunition was in the gun (after shooting Julies) Scorpion ran to the deceased and carried him into the police car and we drove him to [Chris Hani] Baragwanath hospital. Upon arriving, applicant applicant two (Whiteboy) pulled out a stretcher and hardly two minutes he was confirmed dead,” Maluleke said.
He added that there was deliberate effort to build a case against Julies.
“The applicant refused to participate asked if they intended to get her dismissed. Scorpion (Ndyalvane) phoned around to get live ammunition and found [it]. Then called accused three (Netshiongolo) to plant at the scene which were later claimed to have been found on the scene,” the lawyer said.
The bail hearing continues.
