Co-accused threatened me, says Julies murder suspect

Caylene Whiteboy, the Eldorado Park police officer who is accused of firing the shot that killed Nateniel Julies, has told the court that she has received death threats from her co-accused.

She told the court on Tuesday that Simon "Scorpion" Ndyalvane has threatened her if she failed to tailor her statement on the teen’s death to prefer his preferred version.

This explosive allegation was made in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto, where Ndyalvane, Whiteboy and Foster Netshiongolo face charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, possession of prohibited ammunition and discharging a firearm in public.

In an affidavit read out by her lawyer, Jeff Maluleke during her bail application, Whiteboy alleged that she received death threats from Ndyalvane warning her of what would happen if she told the truth about what transpired the night Julies was murdered.

“I received... a threatening statement [to my phone] from applicant number one indicating that is what she must tell the law and if she doesn’t comply he will kill her,” she said in her affidavit.