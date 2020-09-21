'I will not negotiate dates with Jacob Zuma': judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has given dates in which former president Jacob Zuma must appear before the Commission into State Capture and these are not negotiable.

On Monday, Zondo said he received a letter from Zuma’s lawyer explaining why he would not be able to appear before him this week. Zuma cited his criminal case that he is attending to in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and the advice from his doctor as some of the issues preventing him from appearing before the commission.

“His doctor has advised him to limit his movements because of his age and Covid-19. He was seeking legal advice on the implications of the recent amendments to the regulations of this commission. I do not want to comment at this stage on his reasons for deciding that he will not appear before this commission this week," Zondo said.

“Since his attorneys informed the commission that he will not be appearing this week, in order for the commission to use its time optimally, arrangements were made for the matter that was going to be heard later in the year to be heard this week. The commission had to rearrange its plans so that we could use this week properly, which otherwise would be wasted.”