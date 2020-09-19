Miracle 500g baby Grace finally goes home after 116 days in hospital

“I initially said goodbye to Grace after birth as she was classified as a miscarriage being so early and not breathing directly after birth,” said her mom, Jacqueline Petro.

The medical team at George Hospital in the Western Cape did not give up and worked hard to save Grace.

After counselling and some sleep, Jacqueline was informed of the miracle that her baby was breathing.

“All I could do was cry. I was in total shock,” said Petro.

But her optimism was short-lived, as doctors informed her seven days later that her baby was not going to make it.

“I told the doctor to give me my baby and I put her on my chest and told the Lord that if He wants to take her, He needs to do it now, because He won’t have this chance again tomorrow,” she said.

Baby Grace survived.