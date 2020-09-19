South Africa

Former George mayor and four municipal officials to appear in court for R9m fraud

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2020 - 12:58
A former mayor of George and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said.
A former mayor of George and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said.
Image: Supplied

A former mayor of George in the Western Cape and four senior municipal officials are to appear in court in connection with fraud amounting to R9m, the Hawks said on Saturday.

“The Hawks Serious Commercial Investigation team has served five suspects linked to the George Local Municipality with court summons to appear at the local magistrate's court on charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“The former mayor as well as four other senior officials aged between 48 and 60 years will make their first court appearance on October 9,” the Hawks said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

TimesLIVE

Suspected Sassa fraudsters granted bail of R10,000 each

Two of the three men who allegedly planned to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail by the ...
News
2 days ago

Motorist caught with R1.75m en route to Botswana is jailed, cash forfeited

A motorist caught with a stash of cash in his boot while driving from Gauteng to Botswana has been jailed for five years for fraud
News
3 days ago

Hawks raid homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers linked to R700m corruption investigation

Members of the Hawks and other law units combating corruption raided the homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers who may have had a ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X