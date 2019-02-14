Police have slammed as false news allegations circulating on social media about the arrest of two women in connection with an infant who was on Monday dumped in a stormwater drain in Newlands East‚ north of Durban.

Following a four-hour miraculous rescue of the trapped baby‚ a picture of two women‚ labelled as the baby's mother and grandmother‚ started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

"There is no arrest in the Newlands attempted murder where a newborn child was found. News that is circulating is not true‚" said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.