She weighed less than a cold drink can, but baby Hope is home for Christmas

Hope was born at 24 weeks, six months into her mother’s pregnancy.

Dr Zaheera Kajee said the little miracle baby now weighed 5.4kg with satisfactory neurological, visual and hearing development. She will, however, still be given milk through a feeding tube until she gets accustomed to eating.

"As she was born so prematurely, Hope will still require special care and feeding at home, and we will have to keep a close eye on her as she grows," said Kajee.

With underdeveloped organs and a bowel rupture, there were times when it was doubtful that Hope would survive.

A week after her birth, her weight had decreased to 285g, making her one of the smallest babies to have survived, not only in South Africa but in the world.

"The team at the hospital has been amazed by Hope’s dogged determination to not only survive, but also to thrive. I think that we all steeled ourselves for the worst but, to our astonishment she not only firmly announced her presence after she was born but also went on to overcome most obstacles that such micro-premature babies usually face," said Kajee.