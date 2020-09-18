Public enterprises promises to fund SAA restructuring, but DA doubts it

The public enterprises department (DPE) said on Friday the government will reprioritise funds to finalise the restructuring of SAA and the implementation of the airline's business rescue plan.

"An announcement to this effect will be in the Adjustments Appropriation Bill which will be introduced in Parliament soon. The national carrier will not be liquidated," the department said.

The announcement by the department follows a creditors' meeting called by the airline's business rescue practitioners on Friday, after government's failure to provide funding for the restructuring of the airline.

After Friday's meeting, one of the practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana, said they had received a letter from the government indicating a clear commitment to provide the R10.5bn funding.

Finalisation in next few weeks

The department said because the restructuring process should be brought closer to finalisation in the next few weeks, lending institutions will be requested to finance the restructuring process and honour commitments for voluntary severance packages and retrenchments.

"At the same time the DPE will continue to assess the 20 unsolicited expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners for a future restructured SAA."