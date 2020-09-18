Government letter says SAA will get R10bn funding, but union is sceptical

The business rescue practitioners of SAA said on Friday they had received a letter from the government indicating that the cabinet was committed to providing a R10bn cash injection for the airline.

On Thursday, the business rescue practitioners announced that the anticipated funding promised by government had not materialised, necessitating a creditors' meeting on Friday to review the business rescue plan.

One of the practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana, told creditors on Friday they had received a letter indicating there was commitment from government to provide funding. The letter was cosigned by the directors-general of the department of public enterprises and the National Treasury.

Commenting after the creditors' meeting, National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union had “been here before” with government assuring there would be funding.

She said despite these assurances, the government had missed the deadline to provide funding for the business rescue plan on Thursday.

“This [promise] will mean something when there's money in the bank,” said Hlubi-Majola.

