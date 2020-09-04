South Africa

Ethiopian Airlines in rescue talks with SAA -CEO

By Reuters - 04 September 2020 - 13:11
Officials have revealed few details about the talks.
Officials have revealed few details about the talks.
Image: SAA

Ethiopian Airlines is in talks over possible involvement in the rescue of flagship carrier South African Airways (SAA), the head of the airline told Reuters on Friday.

SAA hasn’t made a profit since 2011 and has been under a form of bankruptcy protection since late last year. Creditors have approved a restructuring plan, but the government needs to find at least 10 billion rand ($580 million) of funding for it to work.

"Some discussion is taking place between ET and the South African Public Enterprises Ministry," Tewolde Gebremariam said, "but it is at a very initial level and part of a general overview of pan-African cooperation in the aviation world between ET and SAA."

ET is Ethiopian Airlines' International Air Transport Association (IATA) code.

Officials have said they have received unsolicited interest in SAA but have revealed few details about that interest. SAA hasn’t flown commercial passenger flights since March, when the government imposed a strict lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

Ethiopian Airlines lost $1 billion in revenue from January to September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Friday.

More unsolicited interest shown by private sector funders for 'new SAA'

The government has received more unsolicited expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners in a future ...
News
1 week ago

Flysafair ready for take off as it prepares to recover from revenue loss

Airline companies are hopeful that Covid-19 lockdown level 2 allowance for inter-provincial travel will bring in much-needed revenue to the ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa reveals plan to centralise Covid-19 procurement for the entire continent

President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that the government is building a platform that will be used to procure Covid-19 related supplies for the ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X