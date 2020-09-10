South Africa

South African Airways needs state cash next week -administrators

By Reuters - 10 September 2020 - 13:10
SAA needs short-term funding from government as its funds are near depletion, administrators say.
Image: SAA

South African Airways (SAA) needs short-term funding from the government by the end of next week for the state carrier's business rescue process to continue, its administrators said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is prudent to advise affected persons of the company's dire financial position," they said.

"The existing funds which are available for operational expenditure ...are near depletion."

X