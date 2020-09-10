South African Airways needs state cash next week -administrators
South African Airways (SAA) needs short-term funding from the government by the end of next week for the state carrier's business rescue process to continue, its administrators said in a statement on Thursday.
"It is prudent to advise affected persons of the company's dire financial position," they said.
"The existing funds which are available for operational expenditure ...are near depletion."
