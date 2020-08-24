More unsolicited interest shown by private sector funders for 'new SAA'

The government has received more unsolicited expressions of interest from private sector funders, private equity investors and partners for a future restructured SAA and its subsidiaries.

That was the word from the department of public enterprises (DPE) on Monday.

Spokesperson Sam Mkokeli said that by the beginning of August the government, through the department, had received more than 10 unsolicited enquiries for SAA and its subsidiaries Air Chefs, SAA Technical and Mango Airlines.

“The DPE welcomes the attraction of a mix of local and international investor groups to provide the new airline with technical, financial and operational expertise to ensure significant South African ownership while diversifying the investor base,” said Mkokeli.