Consumer racism against black clients is rife in SA

By William Gumede - 09 September 2020 - 06:53

Consumer racism is when blacks are routinely treated less favourably than whites by companies. Unconscious bias, stereotyping and implicit prejudice of black people have become embedded in the culture of many companies.

Racism by individual white staff members contribute to disparities in the treatment of black consumers...

