SAA looks at terminating aircraft leases to fund rescue plan

Finalising the termination of aircraft leases and securing funding are the two outstanding issues that are critical to the implementation of the SAA business rescue plan, the rescue practitioners’ spokesperson Louise Brugman said on Thursday.

Brugman said on July 28 a notice to affected people was published, confirming the conditions of the adopted business rescue plan were fulfilled and that the plan was unconditional and enforceable.

“The importance of this action item is to ensure that the company does not have overly burdensome contracts that are not suitable for the company during the implementation of the plan or thereafter,” she said.

She said the company had entered into termination agreements in respect of 33 of the 40 aircraft leases.

“The termination of the remaining aircraft leases will hopefully be finalised at the end of September 2020, failing which the company will have to institute legal proceedings to cancel the onerous aircraft leases,” she said.