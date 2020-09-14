Two men 'stab each other to death' on Durban pier during argument

Two 25-year-old men fatally stabbed each other during an argument near Durban's Snake Park pier on Sunday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said, “It is alleged that the two men aged 25 were at Snake Park pier on 13 September 2020, when they had an argument. They both drew knifes and fatally stabbed each other. Charges of murder were opened at Durban Central police station for investigation,” said Gwala.

It is understood that the bodies of the men were picked up by mortuary services shortly after 10pm.

One of the men was found face down in a sand dune, while the other was found on the pier — both had multiple stab wounds.

