World

UK police charge man with explosive substance offences over suspicious package

By Reuters - 14 September 2020 - 13:29
Image: 123rf

British police said on Monday they charged a man with attempting to cause an explosion after a suspicious package was sent to an address in London.

Ovidijus Margelis, 26, who was arrested by counter-terrorism officers in Cambridge on Saturday, will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Monday accused of three counts of attempting to cause an explosion as well as other fraud offences.

Margelis was detained after a package was sent to a house in Cricklewood in north London on Thursday, police said. They assessed it to be a small improvised explosive device. 

