Young mom killed after opening case of assault

The family of a 22-year-old mother who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend say she was murdered while on her way to a local hospital to get a medical report following an assault by her alleged attacker.



Grace Mudau was killed on Saturday at Ha-Mutsha-Kwekwe village, outside Thohoyandou, the same day she opened a case of assault against her alleged killer after she came home with bruises...