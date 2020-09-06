Police hunt for man in Birmingham after stabbings leave one dead, seven injured

Police said they were searching for a man in relation to a two-hour stabbing spree in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, that left one man dead and seven people injured, two of them critically.

The knife attacks happened in four locations in the city centre starting from 00:30 (2330 GMT), police said.

"We are treating all four of those incidents as a linked series," West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said.

"We are searching for one suspect and inquiries to identify and then trace that suspect are ongoing."

He said there was no suggestion that the attacks were targeted at any section of the community or were gang related.