Durban man dies after alleged home invasion

A Durban man died of a heart attack after he was stabbed during an alleged home invasion in Roger Sishi Road on Tuesday.

Advanced Life Support Paramedic Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics were called to the scene early on Tuesday.

“Just after 5.20am paramedics were called to an alleged home invasion. On arrival, paramedics found three occupants of the house who had been injured. A male, believed to be in his 50s, had sustained a critical stab wound and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support paramedics before the man went into cardiac arrest.”

Jamieson said despite attempts by paramedics and doctors at a local hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries. He said the two other occupants were also taken to hospital where they received treatment for moderate injuries.

Police didn't immediately respond to enquiries.

TimesLIVE