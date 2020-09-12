Vehicle overturns in Eldorado Park leaving 28 injured

Twenty-eight people were injured, six of them critically, when the light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at noon to find the vehicle on its side in the right lane. Numerous people were seen around the vehicle.

“It is understood a number of patients had been on the back of the vehicle when the vehicle overturned.

“Medics assessed the patients and found six to be in a critical condition while 22 others had sustained moderate to minor injuries.