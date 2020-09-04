WATCH | Schoolgirl’s powerful poem at Nateniël Julies memorial

Song filled the air in Eldorado Park when community members gathered for a late night vigil to celebrate Nateniël Julies on Thursday.

Julies was shot and killed on August 26 2020, allegedly at the hands of police officers. Three police officers have been charged with premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice, discharging a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nateniël's family, seated meters away from the stage, wept throughout the vigil.