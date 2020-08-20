Search for clues of cause of Eastern Cape crash

The families of those who lost their lives in a fatal car crash in the Eastern Cape are still reeling from the shock.

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 9.20am on a gravel road at Mntwana location, Elliotdale. Passengers were travelling in a bakkie carrying 13 people from Mpahle location towards the Thafalehashe administrative area.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie confirmed details of the accident to Sowetan's sister publication DispatchLIVE.

“It is alleged that while approaching an uphill [stretch] the driver lost control and the vehicle reversed [down the hill] into a nearby forest. Ten female occupants were declared dead on the scene and three people, two women and a man, sustained injuries, including the driver,” she said.

The injured were taken to Zithulele Hospital.

Some of the passengers who died were members of the African Union Church who had been on their way to the funeral service of chief Xhalifile in Khotyane, Tafalehashe.

Community member Benjamin Ndoko said: “The community is seeking answers but they don’t know where to start and they are also trying to console the families of the deceased even though they are also shocked.”

“I also lost my uncle's wife in the accident” said Zwelizolile Loleni, adding that four of the people who in the accident and the driver are from one family.

Councillor of Mpame location, Sikanyo Dakanyo Sicengu, said they were praying for the recovery of those injured in the crash.

“We are shocked about the incident and we are also praying for the recovery of those who were injured and we wish for those who have passed on to rest in peace” he said.

According to Rantjie, investigators are still combing the scene for further clues of the actual cause of the crash.