Manager axed after panty search at popular Port Elizabeth store
Four women employees at a popular Port Elizabeth store have been left traumatised after they were allegedly forced to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual status to their boss.
The women — employees at JA Florals Distributors in Fairview — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet.
As anger mounted at the humiliating treatment of the women, the manageress of the retailer, which specialises in flowers and party supplies, has since been fired.
