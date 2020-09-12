South Africa

Manager axed after panty search at popular Port Elizabeth store

By Kathryn Kimberley and Michael Kimberley - 12 September 2020 - 10:39
Members of the EFF went to JA Floral Distributors in Fairview as anger mounted after reports that four female employees had been subjected to a degrading underwear inspection.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Four women employees at a popular Port Elizabeth store have been left traumatised after they were allegedly forced to pull down their panties and reveal their menstrual status to their boss.

The women — employees at JA Florals Distributors in Fairview — say they were asked to show their underwear to a manageress after blood was found in a staff toilet.

As anger mounted at the humiliating treatment of the women, the manageress of the retailer, which specialises in flowers and party supplies, has since been fired.

