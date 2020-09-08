Clicks accused of lack of diversity and transformation

The transformation of corporates in SA has once again come under sharp scrutiny following acts of racism at retail chain stores.



Drugs retailer Clicks was yesterday forced to shut several of its stores around the country as protests escalated over its racist advertisement posted on its website depicting black hair with a caption describing it as “dry and damaged”. The advert by TRESemmé, a Uniliver brand, however, used an example of white hair, which it referred to as “fine and flat”, sparking outrage...