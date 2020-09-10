Columnists

DA losing track of injustices of the past against black people as a group

10 September 2020 - 10:18

One of the major talking points after the DA’s policy conference at the weekend is the party’s resolve to abandon race as a proxy for disadvantage in SA.

Having committed to the principle of pursuing a non-racial society, the DA will implement redress without reference to race or gender as primary considerations for determining who the beneficiaries of that redress should be. ..

