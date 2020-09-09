Petty acts of racism keep blacks distracted

In the past week, social media had been in a frenzy over an advert by Clicks, depicting and labelling black women’s hair as “dry and damaged” while white women’s hair was termed “normal” and “fine”.



Just days after the offensive advert was published on the Clicks website, the company’s group chief executive officer, Vikesh Ramsunder, released an apology and announced that “negligent employees” who had allowed the advert to be published were suspended...