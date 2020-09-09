Petty acts of racism keep blacks distracted
In the past week, social media had been in a frenzy over an advert by Clicks, depicting and labelling black women’s hair as “dry and damaged” while white women’s hair was termed “normal” and “fine”.
Just days after the offensive advert was published on the Clicks website, the company’s group chief executive officer, Vikesh Ramsunder, released an apology and announced that “negligent employees” who had allowed the advert to be published were suspended...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.