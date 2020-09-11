Biko's teachings and philosophies remain relevant

This week's events ignited our emotions as we remember our martyr, Steve Bantu Biko, who was brutally killed by the racist apartheid government on September 12 1977. Biko is not only the founding leader of the South African Students' Organisation (Saso), he was also its honorary president.



Forty-three years since his brutal killing, black people have been grappling to identify leaders with fitting leadership traits to lead them to greater heights. Biko himself, with the assistance of his contemporaries, was able to fill the leadership void that was left by the unceremonious banning of the PAC and ANC...