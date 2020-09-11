South Africa

Man arrested after 'trying to snatch girl' at Florida pizza shop

11 September 2020 - 15:10
Scenes of a 24-year-old man allegedly attempting to kidnap a child at a pizza shop in Florida.
Image: Screengrab

A 24-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a four-year-old girl at a pizza shop in Florida, Johannesburg.

In a video widely circulated on Friday, a man is seen jumping onto the balcony at the restaurant and quickly heading towards a young girl sitting with two women.

He then proceeds to grab her, but within seconds a security guard approaches and rescues the victim.  

Lt Kay Makhubela, Gauteng police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that on Thursday about 5pm the complainant was at the pizza shop in Florida with her four-year-old child when an unknown male came and grabbed the child by her neck as if he wanted to take her.

“The mother and the child screamed and, with the help of the shop owner and the community, the suspect was apprehended,” Makhubela said.

The suspect appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

