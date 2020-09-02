'We are still shocked': Mom of missing teen found with 34-year-old neighbour

The mother of a 13-year-old Durban girl who went missing with a 34-year-old neighbour on Tuesday said the family was still in shock.

“It is so hard. We really don’t know what happened. We have to be there for my daughter, but we have to slowly start from the beginning to find out what happened. We haven't got to talking about it because we are still shocked,” she told TimesLIVE.

She said the child was traumatised by the ordeal and upset that her photograph was widely circulated on social media.

The neighbour was at home with his family on Wednesday morning, hours after the private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) found him with the teenager in Richards Bay after a tip-off from residents.

“We were friends because we are close neighbours, but I don’t know why she went with him. I first have to make sure she is OK. She has to go for counselling,” the mother said.

She said she planned to lay a criminal charge against the man on Wednesday morning.