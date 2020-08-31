Zim car rental company under fire after hired bakkie used in kidnapping

A Zimbabwean car rental firm is fighting a tainted image after one of its rental cars was used in the abduction of 22-year-old activist Tawanda Muchehiwa in Bulawayo ahead of the thwarted July 31 protests.

One of Harare-based Impala Car Rental’s white Ford Rangers was seen in recently-released CCTV footage that captured the abduction. Since then, Zimbabweans on social media have called on the company to reveal who hired the vehicle or face a boycott of its services.

In a statement, CEO Thompson Dondo distanced the company from the kidnap escapade, arguing that it was “limited” in as far as controlling how its vehicles were used by clients.

“As a service provider we are limited in controlling where and how our vehicles will be used because our clients are not obliged to disclose their vehicle hiring purposes,” he said.