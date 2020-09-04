Prince Kaybee working with young talent on new Project of hope album

Music producer Prince Kaybee is recording his new Project of hope album with 10 upcoming women vocalists from all over the country, as a tribute to women’s month and to advocate against Gender based violence.

Kaybee launched the project about two weeks ago with a talent search on Twitter, 10 winners were then selected from the entries.

“I went on Twitter and realized that there was a lot outcry on women’s month ,all people do is announce rape and taxi service drivers trying to rape and kidnap women . So I decided to do something positive even if it’s not going to change the world but it will contribute to what I refer to as a “pandemic” – where men are killing and raping women. So I then decided to do an album dedicated to our sisters that is sung developing artists," said Kaybee.

Kaybee added that initially he had planned to select one vocal artist but changed the game completely when he discovered impressive talent that exceeded his expectations.

“ I remember I had literally 3 nights of going over and over videos , I lost count we got 5000 retweets ,so if you quantify that you are looking at 2000 videos’’

Sowetan also had a conversation with the Project of Hope winners at the Universal studios in Rosebank

Neo Ramokoka (27), from Pretoria said: “this opportunity means that I will be doing what I love the most which is being on stage and doing music and there is no amount of money that give me the energy that I get from being onstage”

While Basetsana Kolwane from Northwest said: "I am hoping to tell stories through music , heal and mend broken hearts and explore my spirituality.”

Another winner Rose Sekwati (26) said that this was personal to her because most of her music writing speaks about abuse and she also hopes to send a message of hope to other aspiring artists that the right time will come for them to flourish.

The Gugulethu hit maker said he is looking into expanding the project and including men next year. Kaybee added that he feels like it’s the right time to do such a project because a friend of his once told him that “if you have R10 don’t give it away to people who need it but wait until you have enough so that you repeatedly give”