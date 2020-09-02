Baby abducted in Lesotho and brought to SA is reunited with her parents
Tears flowed from an overjoyed mother this week when she was reunited with her baby after the infant was abducted from her in Lesotho seven months ago.
The baby was just three months old when she was taken and brought to SA. The infant was traced to a woman in Welkom in the Free State.
Acting Free State premier Mamiki Qabathe said the woman who allegedly stole the child had pretended to help the mother but fled with the baby instead.
She is now in police custody.
“The child has been in a place of safety in Welkom,” said Qabathe.
“The department of social development worked with the Lesotho consul for the reunification of the baby with her biological parents, who are both Lesotho nationals.”
Qabathe facilitated the child's reunion with her parents on Monday in Maseru, Lesotho.
“I wish to thank the government of Lesotho, which worked together with our government, to ensure the child was safely brought back to her parents,” said Qabathe.
After this case, SA and Lesotho officials have resolved to work with police and social workers “to enable the system to fast track similar cases in collaboration with the SA government.”
TimesLIVE
