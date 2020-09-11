Teacher paid almost R2.5m in salaries while sitting at home
A Mpumalanga teacher who has raked in around R2.5m in salaries while sitting at home is set to finish another year getting paid for mahala.
Ndifelani Ligege, 42, was a teacher at Umlambo Combined School in Amsterdam (near eSwatini border) before a big fallout with the school's principal and the school governing body (SGB) started after he reported a case of corruption and has not set foot in class since 2014...
