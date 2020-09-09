Family wants justice after man beaten to death in suspected racial incident
A man beaten to death in a suspected racial hate incident was locked in a storeroom for three hours and brutally assaulted.
In the shocking incident that has left the community in Carolina, Mpumalanga, angry, Thulani Joseph Sibanyoni and his friend Thabiso Sibanyoni were allegedly kidnapped after an altercation with a white person...
