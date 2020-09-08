Son accused of parents' murder denied bail
Five days after she was discharged from hospital for severe burns, allegedly caused by her son, Keorapetse Segae was hacked to death while laying in bed.
In the gruesome murders that have stunned the small community located in the Frances Baard municipality, Segae, 57, and her husband Gaseitsewe were hacked to death and dumped in a field last week...
