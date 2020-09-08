Covid-19 kills man arrested for femicide
A Soweto businessman who allegedly shot and killed his wife at their home has died in custody.
Sibusiso Abednego Nyembe, 52, died at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre after contracting Covid-19. Nyembe allegedly shot and killed his wife, Bangisile Nyembe, in their Mofolo home in October 2018. He handed himself over to police on the same day...
