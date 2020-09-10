Ramaphosa pays moving tribute to George Bizos

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night paid tribute to renowned human rights lawyer and activist George Bizos who died of natural causes at his home yesterday afternoon. He was 92.



The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Ahmed Kathrada Foundation also joined many South Africans and other organisations in paying tribute to the veteran lawyer who represented Struggle icons Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials...