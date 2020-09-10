Durban schoolgirls expelled after vicious attack on pupil

A group of Durban schoolgirls has been expelled seven months after a video clip, allegedly of them viciously assaulting a fellow pupil, was shared on social media.

In the footage, which went viral, pupils were seen dragging, kicking and punching a fellow pupil in what appears to be a bathroom at Newlands East Secondary, north of Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the five girls, accused of attacking a grade 10 pupil in February, have been expelled.

The girls were suspended after the incident.