Cops accused of trying to cover up man's death

The family of a 24-year-old Soweto man who died after a brutal assault, allegedly by police, has accused some officers of attempting to cover up the cause of his death.

Ntando Sigasa from Mndeni, Soweto, died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers on Tuesday evening while on his way to neighbouring Zola.

The family said Sigasa had left his mother's house and was on his way to his father's home when he came across a group of about five police officers patrolling the area. They said the officers stopped and questioned him about why he was outside during the lockdown.

"He said he told them that he was walking home and they didn't care. He said the group threw him to the ground, kicked and punched him for about 15 minutes before they told him to go home," said Kedibone Malema, the deceased's mother.

His father, Nhlanhla Sikosana, said it was curious that police officers from Naledi police station visited the family yesterday morning and confiscated the medication Sigasa received at the local clinic on Wednesday, following the alleged assault.

Sikosana accused police of attempting to wash their hands off Sigasa's death.