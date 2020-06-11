Cops tell man to leave roadblock then chase and open fire at him

George Mamosadi is lucky to be alive after he was shot and assaulted allegedly by two police officers who accused him of failing to stop his vehicle at a stop sign during a roadblock.

Mamosadi, 42, of Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, was shot in the back during a high-speed car chase and assaulted, allegedly by the officers, at about 8pm on May 11.

This week, Mamosadi was visited by a detective from the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), to whom he gave a statement. He confirmed that he was visited by the Ipid detective on Tuesday.

Mamosadi's vehicle is riddled with six bullet holes at the back, two more on the right passenger door. Three of his car tyres had also been shot during the chase.

Mamosadi told Sowetan yesterday he was left traumatised and upset by the ordeal that began when he was stopped at a roadblock on the N4.

The businessman, who runs a hazardous waste material removal company, was travelling back home from Pretoria.

"I was on the N4 and I was approaching a roadblock near Balmoral when I was instructed to stop by police officers.