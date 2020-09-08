EC man kills girlfriend as his mom watches
“Please do not kill me, I have to take care of my child and my sick mother. Please help me, he is going to kill me and please take care of my child.”
Those were the last words of Asalinto Lumkwana, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend...
