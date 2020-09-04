The fight against gender-based violence is for all

In the past month, our country marked the 64th commemoration of the brave women who marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the discriminatory apartheid laws which regulated black people's movement.



Today scores of South African women of different cultures, races and age, across the country continue to march inthe streets, not against any laws, but for the basic right to safety and freedom of movement that is guaranteed by our Constitution. Sadly, they live their lives in constant fear due to gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide...