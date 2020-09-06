South Africa

Boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of 15-year-old girl

By Iavan Pijoos - 06 September 2020 - 09:50
The body of Tshepo Diphoko was found on September 1 inside a vandalised building in the town.
The body of Tshepo Diphoko was found on September 1 inside a vandalised building in the town.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old girl in Bultfontein in the Free State.

Police spokesman Brig Motantsi Makhele said the body of Tshepo Diphoko was found on September 1 inside a vandalised building in the town.

She had bruises on her body and had a nose bleed, Makhele said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend a day before the body was discovered.”

The suspect appeared in Bultfontein magistrate’s court last week and the case was postponed to September 8 for bail application.

No bail for pregnant 21-year-old accused of killing boyfriend with acid

Makgodi Josephine Pheeha, accused of killing her boyfriend by pouring acid on him, was denied bail by the Soshanguve magistrate's court on Monday.
News
5 days ago

Wits student Kwasa Zozo's 'former boyfriend' yet to apply for bail

A 22-year-old man accused of killing Wits first-year student Asithandile "Kwasa" Zozo will make a formal bail application on August 26
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parties, hampers & security upgrades: 5 key points from Mokonyane's state ...
Nateniël Julies' death: Third police suspect appears in court
X