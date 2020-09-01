Brutal acts of GBV should not form part of our democratic society

The transition to democracy in SA has been characterised by an uphill battle towards equality. Inequalities shaped by race, gender and class politics have been amplified since the outbreak of Covid-19.



While South Africans initially thought they might be spared the devastation wrought by the virus, it is now certain that nobody is immune, regardless of race, class, age, gender, or social location...