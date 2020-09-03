KZN man rearrested after escaping police custody

An alleged thief has been charged with escaping from lawful custody after he disappeared from the Verulam police station on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was rearrested in an area of bush on Fairview Drive, near Umhlanga, soon after.

According to security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) the man had been arrested for theft.

“The man was arrested yesterday by reaction officers in Oaklands after he broke into a vehicle on Amaan Circle. He has previously been arrested for crimes relating to house break-ins and theft and served a six-year sentence in Westville Prison,” said Rusa in a statement.

SAPS KZN spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed that the man had been rearrested and would now face an additional charge.

TimesLIVE