Murder probe confirmed as sixth body found in Mtwalume - community angry with police minister

The discovery of a sixth body in Mtwalume, on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast, has again left women in the area feeling unsafe and questioning promises made by the police minister.

The charred remains were discovered by people on their way to work in the early hours of Saturday morning. Community police forum chairperson Lucky Bhuyeni told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday that the body was discovered in the same vicinity as that of Nelisiwe Dube who was found in July.

“The body was burnt beyond recognition, covered in plastic. At this stage we cannot say whether it is a male or female. Indications are that this person was killed elsewhere, the body was burnt and then dumped on the roadside. Police are investigating a case of murder,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said on Saturday.

Naicker told TimesLIVE on Monday that police were investigating a case of murder and that one woman had been reported missing on August 28 in the area.

“The body has not been positively identified. A postmortem will be conducted to confirm whether it is a female or male. DNA testing will also be done to assist in the identification,” said Naicker.