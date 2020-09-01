WATCH | Latest body found in Mtwalume not linked to serial murders

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula says that there is no indication that the sixth body found in Mtwalume on Saturday is linked to five other bodies found in the same area since April.

Jula was speaking at the site where the bodies of Zama Chiliza and an unidentified woman were found in August.

Jula, along with KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, visited the area to lay wreaths on Tuesday.

“At this point there is no indication that the body that was recently found can be linked to the bodies that were dumped as part of the serial killings,” said Jula.

The body, which Jula said it's believed to be female, was found burnt on the side of the road on Saturday morning by people on their way to work.

The body was found in the vicinity of where Nelisiwe Dube's body was found in July. It was discovered just weeks after Mduduzi Khomo, who was said to have confessed to the killings, committed suicide while in police custody.