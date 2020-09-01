Third cop arrested in connection with Nateniël Julies' murder

A third police officer was arrested on Tuesday linked to the murder of Nateniël Julies.

Julies, 16, was allegedly shot dead by police in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on Wednesday last week.

Two officers had already appeared in court charged for the teen's murder, but watchdog body the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Tuesday that a third officer had also been taken into custody on charges of defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

“The detective is also from Eldorado Park SA Police Service. He is set to appear before the Protea magistrate's court on Thursday September 3,” Ipid said in a statement.

Two police officers were arrested on Friday in connection with Julies' murder.

The teenager, who had Down syndrome, was killed when according to reports he allegedly failed to respond to police questioning.

