Norma Mngoma’s arrest was an “orchestrated scheme” to bully her and “delete specific information” from her electronic devices‚ said the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba in court papers.

Mngoma was arrested in July after damaging a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon that was being driven by her husband — by repeatedly scratching it. There was also an allegation — leading to a charge of crimen injuria — that she had sent an insulting text message to Peterson Khanyisani Siyaya.

But‚ says Mngoma in court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday‚ all this was just a pretext: “The entire arrest was an orchestrated scheme to intimidate me‚ to bully me and ultimately to gain unlawful access to my gadgets‚ to delete specific information and to violate my privacy.”

She continues: “The purpose for the deletion is completely nefarious‚ unlawful and potentially constitutes a criminal offence. That it has been perpetrated in conjunction with the Hawks is totally unconscionable.”

She wants the court to declare her arrest unlawful‚ set it aside and order the Hawks to return all the information that has been deleted from her electronic devices.

Mngoma says that days before she was actually arrested the Hawks came to her house and took all her electronic gadgets. They said it was because of the text message she had sent to Siyaya. But when she voluntarily offered them the one phone that included that particular message‚ they insisted that they wanted all her electronic equipment.

She battled to get the equipment back from them and when she finally did‚ by threatening her husband to approach the ANC’s leadership and eventually taking legal action‚ “what was more shocking and concerning to me was that certain information had been deleted.”

“The full nature and extent to which my gadgets were tampered with and the removed information is not yet clear. Every attempt by my attorneys to ascertain such information has been met with stalling tactics‚” she says.

However‚ e-mails over the 2015 year‚ e-mails relating to international trips from 2015 to 2018 and “text messages for the period 2014 and 2015 and some of my pictures taken during local and international trips” had been removed or erased‚ she said.

“It would seem there was a conscious and systematic pattern to these erasures which my legal representatives and I are still in the process of ascertaining‚” says Mngoma.